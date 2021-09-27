PICS | Four soldiers seriously injured after military vehicle plunges into a river in KZN

Four members of the South African Defence Force (SANDF) suffered serious injuries, which included multiple leg fractures, after a military vehicle known as a Samil 50, plunged over a bridge along the Wasbank Road, in the Mwela Wela area near Ladysmith.

The bridge is on a dirt road which turns off the N11, towards Wasbank. The road was closed off by military officials, KZN EMS, ER24 Ladysmith, Innovamed Private and Fire and rescue unit from Alfred Duma Municipality.

It is alleged that the Samil 50 was travelling along the dirt road and when crossing the bridge, lost control, crashing down. The bridge is seven metres high.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped in the wreckage, while other passengers managed to crawl from the collapsed metal mangled wreck that had fallen on its roof, among rocks and a half meter deep water from a local ‘spruit’.

The driver’s lower body was entrapped in the Samil 50, and members of the Fire and Rescue Unit from Alfred Duma Municipality had to use the jaws of life to free the driver while other injured soldiers were being stabilised and treated before being carried to awaiting ambulances along the shores of the ‘spruit’.

Military police told the Ladysmith Herald that investigations need to be done into the cause of the crash and they could not comment further on the incident.

All four soldiers were rushed to hospital.

Officials on the scene said that the soldiers all sustained serious injuries to their legs. It is believed the military vehicle was on its way to Ladysmith. The military gather for training at Boshhoek which is situated in the area.