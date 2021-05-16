29m ago

PICS | KZN funeral parlour owner arrested after being found with an allegedly stolen coffin

Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
An Ulundi funeral parlour owner was arrested after being found with a suspected stolen coffin and other burial items.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on Saturday, Ulundi detectives together with visible policing members arrested a 50-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property.

Mbele said a manager of a funeral parlour in Ulundi told the police that on Thursday, May 13, a known man owning another funeral parlour came to her office and requested to buy a dome type coffin on discount, but his request was denied.

“On the following day in the morning, on arrival at the office the complainant discovered that the storeroom was broken into. She discovered that the dome coffin, green runner and two grave anchor crosses were missing,” said Mbele.

The green runners that were allegedly stolen.
The two grave anchor crosses that were allegedly stolen.
Police officers with the dome coffin that was allegedly stolen.

She said a case was opened at Ulundi police station for further investigation.

After intensive investigation, Mbele said the stolen items were recovered at the 50-year-old man’s offices and he was immediately arrested.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday, May 17, facing possession of suspected stolen property charges.

