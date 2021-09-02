PICS | Nine killed in tragic accident involving five vehicles in KZN

Nine people have been killed in a tragic accident involving five vehicles on R612 between Ixopo and Highflats in the Harry Gwala District in southern KwaZulu-Natal.
Nine people were killed in a tragic accident on R612 between Ixopo and Highflats, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, on Thursday morning.
Robert McKenzie, KZN EMS spokesperson, said the accident involved at least three trucks, a minibus and a bakkie.
He said nine people died at the scene and paramedics treated 12 others, many of whom are in critical conditions. They have been taken to hospital.
KZN EMS
McKenzie said the scene was still active with extrication ongoing around 10am.
He added that the exact cause of the crash is not know at this stage but is being investigated by the police.
*This is a developing story.
