Police find bodies of three missing Inkandla residents

Compiled by Estelle Sinkins
The bodies of Zinhle Nqobile Mkhize (33), Njabulo Lindani Khoza (21) and Nonhlanhla Kubheka (30) were found in the Babanango forest in Zululand on Saturday – just a day after police appealed for help to find them.

The cause of their deaths has not been released.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Mkhize, Khoza and Kubhakea were last seen on June 19 at 6 pm.

They been travelling together in Kubheka’s car, which was found the following day at her Nkandla home, with the car keys still in the ignition.

crime
Zinhle Nqobile Mkhize, Njabulo Lindani Khoza and Nonhlanhla Kubheka.

The driver’s side window had been broken, but the victims were nowhere to be found.

A murder case has been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Dlamini, on 082 975 7731 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

