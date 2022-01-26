2h ago

add bookmark

Police minister concerned about mass shootings in KZN

accreditation
Thabiso Goba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.

There have been 229 mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal over the past 10 months.

These mass shootings have resulted in 531 fatalities.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press conference in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Cele defined multiple murder incidents as shootings where more than one person died.

He said a majority of these shootings took place in the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu municipalities.

“While the motives for some of these attacks are still the subject of police investigations, drug wars, retaliation and revenge remain the leading causes for cases where motives have been established,” said Cele.

The conference came on the back of three mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal over the last month.

In December last year, 14 people were killed on the same day in two separate shooting incidents, eight in Richmond and six in Inanda.

On Sunday, four people were gunned down in KwaMakhutha.

Cele said the spate killings were worrying to the police clusters.

“We trust the capable team led by the provincial commissioner that they will work twice as hard in ensuring that parts of the KZN province are not again turned into a killing field,” said Cele.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
policesapsminister zweli mkhizekwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgkzndurbanshootinggun crimesrobberycrime
Daily Poll
Eskom has proposed a tariff hike of 20.5% from April 1. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No please, electricity is already too expensive
27% - 31 votes
I’m okay with it if it will fix electricity issues in SA
3% - 4 votes
That’s just daylight robbery and should never be accepted
70% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo