Police minister concerned about mass shootings in KZN

There have been 229 mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal over the past 10 months.

These mass shootings have resulted in 531 fatalities.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press conference in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Cele defined multiple murder incidents as shootings where more than one person died.

He said a majority of these shootings took place in the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu municipalities.

“While the motives for some of these attacks are still the subject of police investigations, drug wars, retaliation and revenge remain the leading causes for cases where motives have been established,” said Cele.

The conference came on the back of three mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal over the last month.

In December last year, 14 people were killed on the same day in two separate shooting incidents, eight in Richmond and six in Inanda.

On Sunday, four people were gunned down in KwaMakhutha.

Cele said the spate killings were worrying to the police clusters.

“We trust the capable team led by the provincial commissioner that they will work twice as hard in ensuring that parts of the KZN province are not again turned into a killing field,” said Cele.