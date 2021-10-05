1h ago

Police officer gunned down during an armed robbery in Illovo, KZN

Compiled by Purnal Poonusamy
Two men were arrested after a police officer was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Mid-Illovo, near Durban, on TuesdayPHOTO: SOURCED
Two men were arrested after a police officer was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Mid-Illovo, near Durban, on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Witness, the manager of the Thusong Service Centre, Musa Ndlovu, said a group of armed men stormed the Post Office situated at the centre on Tuesday morning.

At the time of the incident, the Post Office was preparing to start paying out social grants to beneficiaries.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said: “The deceased (SAPS) member was responding to the commotion when he was shot at by the suspects. He sadly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

She said the alleged robbers then turned their guns to Post Office manager demanding to shown be where the money was kept.

“The suspects then made off with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled the scene in two white vehicles.

“Hot on the heels of the suspects, police have arrested two suspects,” Mathe said.

She said the remaining suspects were still at large.

“Police are seeking the assistance of the community to track down remaining armed suspects.”

Various units within the SAPS including KZN airwing, K9, DPCI, forensic experts and other law enforcement agencies have been mobilised to track them down.


