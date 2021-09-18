Police on the hunt for prisoner who escaped from court in KZN

1h ago

Lungelo Diploma Nzuza (23) is wanted by the police after he escaped from Eshowe Court on Friday. He was appearing in court for crimes including five charges of rape, one charge of attempted murder and two charges of house robbery.
Supplied

ILembe District’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) police unit is on the hunt for a man who escaped from the custody of prison officials at Eshowe Magistrate's Court, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to police on the KZN North Coast, the man is identified as 23-year-old Lungelo Diploma Nzuza (Khaba).

He was arrested and appearing in court for the on a string of charges. These include five charges of rape, one charge of attempted murder and two charges of house robbery.

Nzuza is from the Lambothi area, in Nyoni, in Mandeni.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for Nzuza.

“Do not approach the suspect, contact SAPS immediately if he is seen,” said KwaDukuza police spokesperson Priya Nunkumar.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the iLembe District FCS' investigating officer, Sergeant B Mbabane, on 079 946 7082 or SAPS Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111.

