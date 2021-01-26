2h ago

Proposal not to give some healthcare workers vaccines

Witness Reporter
KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The national government wants doctors and nurses working in clinics to be removed from the list of healthcare workers who will be the first in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

This was revealed by KwaZulu-Natal health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

Briefing members of the KZN legislature health portfolio committee, Simelane-Zulu said the national government has proposed to provincial governments that the health workers should be removed from the list.

"We (the KZN provincial government) did not accept the proposal.

"We don't think that will assist us. When our people get sick the first place they go is our primary healthcare centres," she said.

The national government would be receiving a batch of one million Covid-19 doses from India at the end of the week.

The one million doses, which would be followed by a second batch of 500 000 doses, are meant for the country's 1.2 million healthcare workers.

 

