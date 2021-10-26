Protesting truck drivers cause traffic delays on N3 in KZN

Motorists have been warned about huge traffic delays on the N3 near Montrose as the roads are blocked, causing an extensive traffic backlog.

It is alleged that the backlog comes as local truck drivers are embarking on a nationwide shutdown, demanding the freight company do away with employing foreign nationals.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), truck drivers are obstructing the N3 Toll Route in both directions near Montrose.

It said law enforcement has been deployed and are currently monitoring the situation.

“A backlog of traffic has already developed between Montrose and Harrismith and is causing delays northbound (towards Gauteng) at Tugela Plaza,” said N3TC spokesperson Anita Heyl.

Heyl said road users are advised to delay travel to the area (between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith) until further notice.

The protest began on Sunday in other provinces where a group of truck drivers prevented trucks from passing through the N10 national road outside Middelburg in the Eastern Cape.