Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will to be read on Friday afternoon

The Zulu royal family is due to meet on Friday afternoon to discuss the will of the regent of the Zulu nation, Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who died last week.

Addressing mourners during a memorial service for the Queen at the KwaKhangela Palace in Nongoma on Friday afternoon, Zulu nation Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the Queen's lawyer will read the present will on Friday.

“He is on his way to the palace and all members of the royal family should attend the meeting,” he said.

Queen Dlamini Zulu, who was appointed the Zulu nations interim leader on March 24 shortly after the King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu died, was tasked prior to her death with announcing the new King.

It is widely expected that Queen Dlamini Zulu's will is likely to name her eldest son, Misizulu Zulu, as the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's successor.