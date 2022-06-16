R74 road, Bergville to Free State closed for trucks diverted from N3

The R74 road, Bergville to Free State has been closed for trucks diverted from the Blockaded N3 in Van Reenen’s Pass due to the bad condition of the road.

At this stage, light motor vehicles are only allowed to access the road.

Democratic Alliance Councillor in uThukela, Thys J van Rensburg, said the road was closed as it is in such a bad state and thus cannot cope with the additional traffic diverted from the N3.

Van Rensburg said the closure of the roads connecting KwaZulu-Natal with the Free State and Gauteng have a devastating impact on the tourism industry as heavy traffic and delays will result in people cancelling their reservations.

“This road closure of the R74 should not have happened. That road has been in a bad condition for months and years. We have been lobbying for the road to be repaired. A petition was signed and sent to parliament and they came to assess the road. They also agreed that the road is in a bad condition. The budget for the roads was increased months ago, but no work has yet been done,” said Rensburg.

Megan Bedingham, Tourism Chairperson for the Central and Northern Drakensberg said they have learnt that tourists travelling towards the Drakensberg areas using the R74 between Bergville and Free State are required to show proof of reservation to pass.

Bedingham said they are seriously concerned about the road closure.

According to Bedingham, visitors coming to the Drakensberg’s holiday resorts and activities businesses are allowed to pass the blockade to assess the resorts in the area.

“The road is open to light motor vehicles but closed to heavy trucks,” said Bedingham.

It is alleged that truck drivers have parked their trucks across the N3 as the national truck strike intensifies across the KwaZulu-Natal province and nationally.

N3 Toll Concession tweeted at midday that Van Reenen’s Pass remains closed to traffic.

“Recovery operations are in progress. #JoburgBound traffic is being directed off the N3 at Colenso/Frere Interchange. Please delay travel to the area.”