Running to remember slain KZN NG Church minister

Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini
Synergy Coffee Run in honour of minister Liezel de Jager.PHOTO: SUPPLIED
United in grief for one of their own who was brutally murdered after her morning run, a group of joggers are dedicating their Friday run to her.

A run was held on Friday morning in honour of NG Church minister Liezel de Jager who was strangled to death in her Amanzimtoti home on Wednesday.

De Jager was not only a minister in the NG Church in Amanzimtoti, but she was also a member of a Toti running group which frequently ran from the Synergy Cafe at Arbour Crossing.

Ds. Liezel de Jager, leraar van die NG kerk Suidkus, wat Woensdagoggend vermoedelik vermoor is nadat sy gaan draf het. Foto: Anena Burger

According to the police, the 38-year-old minister was found lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck.

Jodine Momberg, owner of Synergy Cafe said she has now arranged that there be a weekly run dedicated to De Jager.

She said the minister was attacked when she returned home after a run she did with the group.

“The group was devastated by the news as she was very well liked and respected among the runners.

Alan Payne, the group coordinator suggested the group do the Friday run in honour of Liezel,” she said.

Momberg added that De Jager will be missed by all runners.

Meanwhile, the Amanzimtoti Community Police Forum said it condemns the heinous act committed against de Jager, her family, the neighbours and community at large.

The forum added that it extends its condolences to her family and friends.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Thembeka Mbele said the murder case is still under investigation.

