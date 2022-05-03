Search for unknown multimillionaire who bagged R39 million Lotto jackpot

The official operator of the National Lottery, Ithuba holdings, is waiting for Saturday’s lucky lotto jackpot winner to be revealed.

The unknown multimillionaire bagged over R39 million and they played via an FNB app.

According to a statement released by the group, this player played at approximately 7.30 pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw.

“It is indeed interesting as this player could be based anywhere in the country. We are ready to receive him or her. Our team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to provide counselling,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba holdings in the statement.

“This shows the different ways our players can play the National Lottery games, as is evident here through our partnership with FNB, we have made yet another winner,” she added.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot is standing at a whopping estimated R83 million, and the draw takes place tonight.

Players have been urged to buy their tickets from participating retailers, the National Lottery website www.nationallottery.co.za or by using the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD.

•