1h ago

add bookmark

Search for unknown multimillionaire who bagged R39 million Lotto jackpot

accreditation
Compiled By Nosipho Gumede
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ithuba has called on a lottery winner to come forward to claims winnings.
Ithuba has called on a lottery winner to come forward to claims winnings.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

The official operator of the National Lottery, Ithuba holdings, is waiting for Saturday’s lucky lotto jackpot winner to be revealed.

The unknown multimillionaire bagged over R39 million and they played via an FNB app.

According to a statement released by the group, this player played at approximately 7.30 pm on the FNB App with a wager of R10, less than an hour before the game draw.

“It is indeed interesting as this player could be based anywhere in the country. We are ready to receive him or her. Our team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to provide counselling,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba holdings in the statement.

“This shows the different ways our players can play the National Lottery games, as is evident here through our partnership with FNB, we have made yet another winner,” she added.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot is standing at a whopping estimated R83 million, and the draw takes place tonight.

Players have been urged to buy their tickets from participating retailers, the National Lottery website www.nationallottery.co.za or by using the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, and Standard Bank or via USSD.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithuba holdingsnational lotterykwazulu-natalkznmultimillionaireluckysearchfnb appwinnerlotto
Daily Poll
Parts of KZN are still facing water problems after the devastating floods that occurred a few weeks ago. With water tankers being scarce in some places, many have had to resort to the old-fashioned way of getting water from the river or rain. How are you getting your water?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Water tanker trucks come to my neighbourhood regularly
6% - 3 votes
I buy my water at stores
53% - 27 votes
I no longer have water problems
41% - 21 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo