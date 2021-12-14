Severely decomposed bodies of missing family, including two children, found in Richmond forest in KZN

The burnt and severely decomposed bodies of five family members, including a one-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler, were found in a forest in Richmond on Monday.

Shaheen Suleiman, from Magma Security, said a relative had reported the family missing on November 19. They were all last seen traveling together heading towards Bulwer in a Toyota Tazz.

Suleiman said a case was immediately opened and Magma Security assisted police with the search.

“Video footage was viewed and found that the vehicle was heading towards Bulwer direction and never passed Bulwer. No foul play was suspected… Searches were conducted in the forest areas together with dog units, but nothing found.”

He said further investigation led to the arrest of two men last week.

Suleiman said information from the two men led the investigating team to a dense forest in the Richmond area where the bodies of five people, including the two children were found burnt.

He said the Toyota Tazz that the family was travelling in was found about 2 km away from where their bodies were found, the car had also been torched.

The dead include a one-month-old baby girl, a two-year-old girl, a 64-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

Sources close to The Witness say it is suspected that the dispute is over the farmland.

This is a developing story.