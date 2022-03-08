Shocking figures reveal sexual offences court backlog now at over 80%

The DA says the shocking figures of the court backlog for sexual offences shows how our justice system is failing survivors.

This is at a time when the world is celebrating International Women’s Day.

Werner Horn, MP and shadow deputy minister of justice and correctional services, said following a parliamentary question the DA submitted earlier this month, it has been revealed that as of December 31 last year, the backlog of sexual offence cases in the court system stands at 15 605 cases, “a staggering 81.4% of all sexual offence cases” currently in South Africa.

“This figure is a massive increase from the already unacceptably high 52.1% backlog in March 2021.

“If it is further considered that research of the South African Medical Research Council has previously established that nearly half of rape cases enrolled in South Africa are withdrawn before evidence is led, with about half of these withdrawals being initiated by victims who indicate that they do so because they want to get on with their lives. It is clear that our criminal justice system still fails these victims,” said Horn.

He said while President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC make bold pronouncements about tackling gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and prioritizing the prosecution of sexual offences, the vast majority of victims of these crimes wait for justice that may never come.

“With a backlog as large as this, the hope of achieving timely justice for sexual offence victims appears ... small.”

Horn said the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, refers to a draft Backlog Reduction Framework which is in the final stages of approval, as a solution to this problem.

He said the DA believes that this is simply too little too late.

“Action needs to be taken immediately. South Africans are tired of committees and task teams with plans that lead nowhere.”

He said the DA will be writing to Minister Lamola to request that he creates and implements an emergency turn-around plan to address this backlog.

“The victims of sexual offence crimes deserve justice to be delivered in a swift and effective manner. We will be playing our part in ensuring that our court system does not let them down any longer,” said Horn.