Six found guilty of animal cruelty after trying to smuggle donkeys to Lesotho

Witness Reporter
From left: Dr Thashia Reddy, from Valley Vets, left, Mooi River SPCA field officer, Phumlani Majola, and SPCA inspector, Mpho Moekena discuss the condition of some of the 101 donkeys rescued by the SPCA in Mooi River back in March.
Moeketsi Mamane

In early March 2021, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA), with the assistance of the Mooi River SPCA, intercepted a truck that was carrying close to 100 donkeys destined for the donkey skin trade industry.

The donkeys were found completely infested with external parasites, they had multiple untreated wounds and they were being transported in an inhumane manner. Six people were arrested in relation to the crime, and they were all held in custody until the case was heard in court.

On Wednesday, April 7, all six accused were found guilty of animal cruelty as well as residing in South Africa illegally.

Senior Inspector Grace de Lange, Manager of the Farm Animal Protection Unit, said the six people were each sentenced to a fine of R5400 or imprisonment. Seeing that the fines could not be paid, all of the accused will be kept in jail to serve their sentence.

“It is a bright day for the donkeys that were rescued. Not only are they making a remarkable recovery and finding loving homes, but they have also been given justice for the cruelty they were forced to endure.

“We are very grateful to all the parties who were involved in assisting us with this rescue from the beginning up until this point – especially the public,” said De Lange.

