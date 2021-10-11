Son pays tribute to his father, the German tourist who died at KZN dam boat fire tragedy

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday, Michael Mirschel’s son Alex said the last 48 hours had been the worst of their lives as the family.

Michael Mirschel is the German tourist who died after jumping off the burning Shayamanzi I luxury houseboat, on the Jozini Dam, in northern KZN, on Saturday.

“Our dad left us and the four of us survived it with the last forces. We were on board the luxury houseboat Shayamanzi on Jozini Lake in KwaZulu-Natal and had loads of fun at another highlight of our trip. Dad was happy and enthusiastic about all the impressions.

“When Shahsad, Mario and I were watching the elephants on a small dinghy at around 2.30 pm, a storm suddenly came, and we headed back to the big houseboat where dad and Robert were waiting with the rest of the crew.

“Both boats fought through the waves to a windproof bay. As we went ahead with the little boat, we suddenly saw a fire on the houseboat and rushed back. When we arrived, the whole boat was on fire, and it was just a jump in the water for dad and Robert. Unfortunately, our dinghy got too close to the flames, so that we too had to jump at the last second.”

Alex said as the gas tanks exploded on board, they panicked.

“We sought the vastness, fighting high waves, and a strong underflow and the certainty of having crocs in the lake. Dad was already in so much shock that unfortunately he didn’t find any energy to fight independently. I was able to reach him but couldn’t keep him up alone. Called the boys for help...”

He said: “The boys already had dad in the rock cliffs, but it was too late - any resuscitation...didn’t do anything anymore. We carried him over the rock wall until the lifeboats arrived.

“A crew member drowned next to our father and the driver of our dinghy is missing. He called me to help when he kept pushing out, but I was out of strength.”

Alex said along with the boat, all their belongings also burned.

“Boat burned our belongings, every ID card, clothes, cash, cellphone, everything. And we already appreciate the great sympathy and support. You guys are awesome. We are okay...Mom, Franzi, grandma, Stephan and all loved ones and friends, I am so sorry. I wanted to show him why I love South Africa so much and I did everything to make sure we have the most beautiful trip.”