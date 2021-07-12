Taxis not operating in KZN on Monday, N3 highway shut due to ongoing protests

Thousands of workers in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to be stranded following the announcement that there won't be any minibus taxis operating on Monday and that the N3 is closed in KZN.

This is in response to the violent protests that have been sweeping all over the province according to Sifiso Shangase, South African National Taxi Association Provincial Spokesperson.

“Our chairperson in the province has made a decision that our taxis in the province won't be in operation today, this is to protect taxis and taxi drivers,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality said it has also suspended its bus services on Monday.

Shangase, said to his knowledge, the stay-away is limited only to KZN.

Over the weekend there have been violent protests throughout the province, with cars being stoned, vehicles being torched, tyres being burned on the ground and shops being looted.

The protests were sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma but the South African Police Service says criminal opportunism has taken over the protests.

Shangase said the decision to not be operational today was not an easy one and came after intense debates with taxi owners and SANTACO board members.

“Even though at the moment we don’t have tangible evidence, our chairperson made it clear that there were taxis that got hit yesterday by protesters,” said Shangase.

Authorities have encouraged KZN residents to work from home as many main roads are closed by the pro-Jacob Zuma protests which have turned violent.



Reports indicate that the N3, both towards Durban and Johannesburg, is completely closed due to Sunday’s night violent protests action. Umvoti toll is closed by the RTI both directions.



Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali said a truck was burnt on N3 near the Mooi River Plaza and another one near the Church Street off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg. She said traffic officers were out all night on Sunday trying to diffuse the unrest.



Several other roads are closed or obstructed in and around Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

The N3 Toll Concession announced the closure of the highway following numerous attacks on vehicles.