2h ago

add bookmark

Teenager recovering after being bitten by Puff Adder on Berg walk

Estelle Sinkins
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A teenager was bitten by a Puff Adder while working in the Drakensberg.
A teenager was bitten by a Puff Adder while working in the Drakensberg.
Underberg Emergency Medical Services

A teenager is on the road to recovery after being bitten on his left knee by a Puff Adder while doing the Three Pools trail in Underberg on Friday.

The 15-year-old, who was discharged from Life Hilton Hospital on Sunday, is reportedly doing very well and is in good spirits.

Paramedics from the Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) said that when they arrived the scene, near the Drakensberg Gardens Hotel, the boy’s father told them he believed a Puff Adder had bitten his son.

After checking the bite, it was clear he was right.

The paramedics, working with Dr Alan Howard, stabilised the teenager, before transporting him to Hilton for specialised treatment.

“On arrival at the hospital, a surgeon, doctors and nurses were waiting for us,” the UEMS said. “The patient immediately received eight ampules of anti-venom and was kept in the intensive care unit for observation.”

Puff Adder venom is cytotoxic, causing a bite victim severe pain, as well as swelling and blistering around the wound.

According to the Snake Bite Institute fatalities are rare, but anti-venom should, nevertheless, be administered as soon as possible.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | KZN snake catcher left with scars and bruises after rescuing a large water monitor
WATCH | Rise in hatchling snake sightings in KZN North Coast keeps catcher busy
Read more on:
underberg emergency medical servicespietermaritzburg kwazulu-natal kznsnakes puff adder drakensberg bites
Daily Poll
Do you think the restrictions laid down by President Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Tuesday night, especially allowing interprovincial travel and religious gatherings, are enough to keep Covid-19 infections low?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they’re enough. I think we’re in the clear
35% - 41 votes
No, I wish he had reinstated stricter regulations regarding travelling and gatherings
65% - 76 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo