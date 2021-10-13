1h ago

add bookmark

Temperatures to reach 40°C or more in KZN on Thursday

accreditation
Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning alerting people that hot and humid conditions will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 40°C or more over the eastern parts of KZN on Thursday.

The weather bureau said exposure to high temperatures can lead to physical disorders including discomfort, fatigue, and heat stroke. The elderly, young children and people with a compromised health status are vulnerable to negative health impacts from exposure to high temperatures

Areas expected to be affected include kwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzumbe and uPhongolo.

People have been urged to stay indoors in a cool room near a fan if possible. The old, young children and people with pre-existing diseases must take extra care to stay hydrated and cool. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, playing excessive sport and hard labour. Dress in light weight clothes and drink plenty of liquids, not alcohol. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african weather servicesawskwazulu-nataldurbankznpietermaritzburgsouth africahigh temperatureshot kzn weather
Daily Poll
Do you think your local municipality has done enough to improve and effectively deal with service delivery issues in your community?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
5% - 3 votes
No
95% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo