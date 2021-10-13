Temperatures to reach 40°C or more in KZN on Thursday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning alerting people that hot and humid conditions will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 40°C or more over the eastern parts of KZN on Thursday.

The weather bureau said exposure to high temperatures can lead to physical disorders including discomfort, fatigue, and heat stroke. The elderly, young children and people with a compromised health status are vulnerable to negative health impacts from exposure to high temperatures

Areas expected to be affected include kwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzumbe and uPhongolo.

People have been urged to stay indoors in a cool room near a fan if possible. The old, young children and people with pre-existing diseases must take extra care to stay hydrated and cool. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, playing excessive sport and hard labour. Dress in light weight clothes and drink plenty of liquids, not alcohol. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.