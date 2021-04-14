1h ago

add bookmark

Two correctional officials dismissed following the sex video that broke the internet

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has summarily dismissed two officials from Ncome Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal following a sexual video involving a correctional official and an inmate which flooded the social media in March this year.

The department said correctional official in the video and her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act, were both dismissed. This outcome emanates from a disciplinary process which was instituted following the unfortunate incident. The inmate involved was also not spared any mercy, said the department as he has been reclassified into maximum category, he lost privileges and has been moved to another facility.

“As the DCS had assured the nation in March 2021 that it was probing the matter, it needed to move with speed, following the prescribed processes in ensuring that the incident was investigated fully, and appropriate corrective measures taken,” said the department in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it wants to reiterate that “coitus acts and other forms of sexual attachment or illicit romance between officials and inmates can never be allowed nor tolerated. The code of conduct is explicit to this regard and those found to have breached this barrier shall face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions.”

The department said an ideal correctional officials must be exemplary not only to inmates, but to the broader general society. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
UPDATED | KwaZulu-Natal prison warden to be disciplined for graphic 'sex-in-the-cells' video
Call for justice after prison deaths
Sharing sex videos ‘can land you in jail’
Read more on:
department of correctional services (dcs)ncome correctional facilitykwazulu-natalkznncomepietermaritzburgprison sex videoprisonjailsex tape
Daily Poll
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced a temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine rollout. It follows a decision by the US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) to pause the vaccine rollout after blood clots were discovered in six female recipients. Does this worry you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Let’s just hope it’s nothing serious
34% - 14 votes
I’m not worried at all by this
27% - 11 votes
I definitely won’t be having a vaccine anytime soon, no matter what vaccine it is
39% - 16 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo