Two correctional officials dismissed following the sex video that broke the internet

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has summarily dismissed two officials from Ncome Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal following a sexual video involving a correctional official and an inmate which flooded the social media in March this year.

The department said correctional official in the video and her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act, were both dismissed. This outcome emanates from a disciplinary process which was instituted following the unfortunate incident. The inmate involved was also not spared any mercy, said the department as he has been reclassified into maximum category, he lost privileges and has been moved to another facility.

“As the DCS had assured the nation in March 2021 that it was probing the matter, it needed to move with speed, following the prescribed processes in ensuring that the incident was investigated fully, and appropriate corrective measures taken,” said the department in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it wants to reiterate that “coitus acts and other forms of sexual attachment or illicit romance between officials and inmates can never be allowed nor tolerated. The code of conduct is explicit to this regard and those found to have breached this barrier shall face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions.”

The department said an ideal correctional officials must be exemplary not only to inmates, but to the broader general society.