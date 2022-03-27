Two killed after car crashes during police chase in KZN

Two men died after their car crashed while allegedly trying to flee from the police on Inanda Road, near Durban, on Saturday afternoon.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, on Saturday police officers from Phoenix received information of a vehicle with five occupants, who had allegedly committed a house robbery in the Phoenix area earlier this week.

“Upon investigation and viewing the video footage, the police officers realised that the vehicle was used in a robbery in Phoenix on Thursday last week where the suspects were posing as municipal workers,” she said on Sunday.

The police officers received further information that the vehicle was heading towards KwaMashu from Resevoir Hills.

Police officers proceeded toward the M19 following the information. Whilst on the M19, the police officers located the vehicle on Inanda Road traveling towards Parlock.

Mbele said a chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the men in the car.

“The suspect’s vehicle crashed along a barrier on Inanda Road near Parlock. All five suspects were apprehended at the scene. The suspects were injured in the collision and two were declared dead on scene while the other three were detained,” said Mbele.

During a search of the vehicle, she said, two firearms, jewellery, cellphones and various other items were found.

“On initial investigation it was discovered that one of the suspects is currently out on bail for a robbery which was committed at the Phoenix Plaza during November last year where two jewellery stores were robbed,” Mbele said.

Both firearms were seized and will be taken for ballistic testing. The vehicle that crashed was also seized and impounded for further investigation.

“The three suspects will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court facing charges for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” said Mbele on Sunday.