Two school children killed in a horror crash near Mooi River

Two school children have died and six were left seriously injured following a taxi and truck crash on the R103 near Rosetta on Friday afternoon.

Midlands Emergency Service spokesperson Roland Roberston said they were met with a gruesome scene of a taxi that had been side swiped by a truck.

“The taxi was transporting school children back home from school when it was side swiped by the truck. One scholar was dragged by the truck and another was ejected from the taxi. Sadly both those children were killed before the arrival of medics,” he said.

Roberston said six scholars sustained mild to moderate injuries and are currently being transported to various hospitals by Midlands EMS Ambulances and another service.

He said wight scholars from the taxi were assessed on scene and did not require any further medical treatment.

“All the necessary authorities are in attendance and the scene is still active,” he said.