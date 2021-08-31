Two traffic cops ambushed and killed, along the N2 in KZN

Two Road Traffic Inspectorate inspectors were shot dead while on duty on at the N2 onramp to Nkodibe on Monday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni has sent her condolences to the families of the two inspectors.

Nkonyeni said the two officers, stationed at uMtubatuba RTI, were ambushed by unknown people.

“They were also dispossessed of their state service firearms. When this incident occurred, Traffic Inspectors, Sithole (48) and Lamula (36) were in the car.

“The matter was reported by a community member who also happens to be a member of the South African Police Services after hearing gunshots. The victims were found dead on the scene,” she said.

Nkonyeni said she is extremely disheartened by this senseless killing of the officers. She has called for the police to speed up the investigation into this matter in order for the perpetrators to be brought to book as soon as possible.

“Incidents like this instill fear and demoralises our hardworking employees. This also has a ripple effect on level of services that we are providing. As the Department of Transport, we feel a great loss,” said MEC Nkonyeni.