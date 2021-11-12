36m ago

Unrest hearing to cost R3 million

Londiwe Xulu
The greater Edendale Mall is one of the malls that was damaged in the unrest.
Moeketsi Mamane

The South African Human Rights Commission has launched the National Investigative Hearing into the July unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The commission has been given a R3 million budget by Treasury for the three week investigative hearing starting on Monday until December 3.

Between July 8 until July 19 there was looting, damage to property and violence in the two provinces. More than 300 people were reported to have lost their lives.

Reports state that damages emerging from the claims being dealt with by the State insurance company, in the wake of the unrest, amounted to R25 billion.

In the three weeks, the commission will investigate the causes of the July unrest in both provinces, the cause of alleged racially motivated attacks and the killings, the cause of the apparent lapses in law enforcement by state security agencies and the social, economic, spatial, and political factors prevalent in the various affected areas and the extent to which these played a role in the unrest.

The chairperson of the panel, Commissioner André Gaum, said the key areas of focus will be on numerous incidents of race violence.

“A report will be prepared and sent to everyone involved for comments and final recommendations and will then be released to the public and media,” said Gaum.

The first two weeks of the commission will focus on KZN and the last week will look into Gauteng. The first day will focus on the people, communities and industries affected.

“They will give evidence to the panel,” said Gaum. The current and former minister of police, state security and defence are expected to testify.

The commission will also visit affected areas in Pietermaritzburg, Phoenix, Chatsworth and other surrounding communities.

