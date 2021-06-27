Vaccine shortage causes delay in teacher jabs in parts of KZN

Teachers in eThekwini, Pinetown, Umlazi and the uMkhanyakude districts will not be able to get vaccinated as scheduled due to a lack of vaccines.

Muzi Mahlambi, the head of communications at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, announced on Sunday that they we still processing the newly acquired doses from the Department of Health (DoH).

Staff at schools in these districts had been due to receive their jabs on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are appealing to them to go back to school, not to go to the site where they were supposed to go, as had been planned,” Mahlambi said.

“All the doses that were give got depleted last week ... there is no need to panic. All teaching staff will get their chance to be vaccinated.”

He added that all the affected schools would be contacted to let them know when the programme would resume and what their slots would be.

According to the latest data from the KZN Department of Health, 60 500 teachers had been vaccinated as at June 25.

The total number of vaccinations done so far is 592, 870, of which 128 796 are healthcare workers and 402 636 aged 60 years and older.