WATCH | 35 rescued from Ladysmith CBD floods in KZN

Police K9 Search and Rescue from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith have rescued 35 people who were trapped due to the Ladysmith CBD floods on Monday morning.

The lower parts of Ladysmith’s CBD were flooded after the Kliprivier Dam burst its banks on Sunday night.

The police rescue teams used rubber boats to evacuate people from Alexander and Forbes streets, and 35 people were safely removed on Monday morning.

Two other people were rescued in the town on Sunday afternoon.

At the time of publication there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Ladysmith, along with several other areas in KZN, have been experiencing heavy and disruptive rains since mid-December 2021.

More rain were expected in Ladysmith and surrounding areas on Monday.