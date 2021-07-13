WATCH | A day of destruction in Greytown, KZN

Three people died in Greytown after dozens of beer crates fell on them at a liquor store on Monday.

Two bodies were removed from the debris on Monday, and the other was found entrapped in underneath beer bottles on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of looters could be seen walking freely in the streets carrying crates with beer as there was no police visibility in some parts of town.



Police sources told The Witness that SAPS had to temporarily suspend their operations after they ran out ammunition on Tuesday morning.

When the police resumed their offices, some came under fire when a group of looters hurled stones at them when they responded to looting incidents around Greytown.

Another group of looters swooped into businesses near the Mavundla Square Mall.

At 11am, more police officers were deployed in Durban Street to dispersed the crowd.

A police source said: "We have blocked all the exit roads to ensure that no one enters town. We have seen scores of people coming as far as Muden and Maphumulo being bussed in to Greytown to loot businesses.

"These barbaric acts are committed by the outsiders who are taking advantage of the situation."

Business owners resolved to form a human shield around the vicinity of their businesses to prevent looters from invading them.

In Wartburg, near Dalton, Spar and several other businesses were also set alight on Tuesday.

Police had not confirmed if there were any arrests made on Tuesday morning. According to media reports, 26 people have died in KZN as violent riots continue throughout the province.