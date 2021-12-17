WATCH | Duduzane Zuma elected ANC branch chairperson of Newlands East, Durban

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, was elected as the ANC branch chairperson of Ward 11, Newlands East, Durban.

Zuma was elected during an ANC branch biennial general meeting on Thursday night at the Newlands East community hall.

Ntando Khuzwayo, ANC eThekwini branch spokesperson, who was at the meeting as an observer, confirmed the news to The Witness.

“He (Zuma) was there himself since the morning collecting people from homes to the hall, he was an integral part of the coordinating and making sure people attended the meeting. It was a very well attended meeting and once quorum was reached, he was elected chairperson,” he said.

Khuzwayo said the branch is where Zuma has registered his membership “for a very long time.”

Khuzwayo added that Zuma also got married at the hall where the meeting was being held.

“The hall was sentimental to him and also the community,” said Khuzwayo.