WATCH | Fuel tanker alight on N3 | Total free closure at Van Reenen’s Pass

All lanes of the N3 Toll Route on Van Reenen’s Pass are currently closed to traffic due to a serious crash incident involving two trucks which are on fire.



KZN EMS spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, said northbound lanes at Tugela Plaza and Tugela East Ramp Plaza have also been closed.

He said traffic is currently stacked at road closure points. All emergency services are on the scene.

Road users planning to travel in the region are advised to obtained real-time traffic information and status updates via N3TC’s 24-hour helpline: 0800 63 4357 or by following N3TC on Twitter: @N3Route.