WATCH | Heavy KZN rain leaves Ladysmith CBD flooded, again

Roads in parts of the Ladysmith CBD area were closed to traffic, due to localised flooding, on Tuesday morning.

Lyell, Alexandra, Queen, and King streets reached knee-depth water and a few shops had to start clearing up stock from their shops.

Alfred Duma Municipality’s public safety officials had been placed at the affected flooded streets and motorists had to seek alternative routes to work and school.

Officials told the Ladysmith Herald, that the water levels were slowly rising.

Water levels reading at the Soofie bridge was sitting at 6.9 metres and at the Quedusizi dam, at 7.7 metres. Officials said that they are closely monitoring the situation.

In January this year, 35 people were rescued in the Ladysmith CBD after the Kliprivier Dam burst its banks following heavy rains in the area.

Rescue workers had to use boats to get to trapped residents around the town.