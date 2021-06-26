37m ago

WATCH | Partygoers arrested for breaking Covid-19 regulations in Ladysmith, KZN

accreditation
Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald
Ladysmith police arrested about 29 people outside a local shisa’nyama, along Kandahar Ave, on Friday night for not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

The operations, led by Brigadier Francis Bantham, was targeting those not adhering to Covid 19 regulations.

The 29 people, including 16-and 17-year-olds, were arrested after police found them drinking alcohol and dancing in the streets at around 10.30 pm on Friday night. They were also not wearing masks.

The partygoers were seen trying to plead with police and a few asked the police why they were being arrested because they were not doing anything wrong.  Police were also looking for the owner of the establishment but could not find him.

“We are not doing anything wrong, so why are we being arrested like criminals,” said one of the people.

Brigadier Bantham warned the public that police would not hesitate to arrest those who fail to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

“You have been told by the president to stay at home or be at home by 10, but you are not listening,” said the Brigadier.

Last week South Africa tightened coronavirus restrictions, extending the curfew, and limiting alcohol sales in the face of a surge in infections over the past weeks.

The curfew was extended by an hour, running from 10 pm to 4 am, while restaurants and bars have been ordered to close early to allow their employees to travel home before the curfew kicks in.

