Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) suffered minor to serious injuries after a military vehicle overturned along the Wasbank Road, in Mwela Wela area, in KZN on Monday morning.

KZN EMS, ER24 Ladysmith and public safety officials are currently on scene as entrapments were reported. Rescue crews are using the jaws of life to release those trapped in the vehicle.

*This is a developing story.