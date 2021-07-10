WATCH | Mooi River locals start stripping cars torched during protests

Locals in Mooi River on Saturday started stripping the cars that were on a truck that was torched on Friday night.

The brand new cars were being transported by one of the 26 trucks that were set alight by protesters in the vicinity of the Mooi Toll Plaza on the N3.

More than 30 trucks have been set alight in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night.

Clean-up operations were still underway at the Mooi Toll Plaza by Saturday afternoon.

It is believed the trucks were set alight as part of ongoing unrest in KwaZulu-Natal by people who have been calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma from prison.

The protesters targeted the province's main routes, including the N2, N3 and M4.

Shops were also reportedly looted in areas such Mooi River.

Most business owners in town Mandeni, in the KZN North Coast, opted to close their shops on Saturday as violent protests continued on the streets.



