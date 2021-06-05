4h ago

Weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal set to improve

Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini
Downpours cause flooding in Richards Bay on Thursday.
Weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to improve next week following a week of chilly temperatures, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and snow in some areas.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, South African Weather Service forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said although they did not receive any reports of snow on Thursday and Friday, their satellite shows that there is still snow in the KZN berg.

She said the weather for most parts of the province will be partly cloudy and cold over the weekend. “Temperatures are going to improve from next week, especially over the interior of the province. However, the eastern parts will still experience generally cold conditions,” she said.


