WEATHER WARNING | Disaster management teams on alert with snowfall expected in KZN

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to exercise extreme caution as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate due to an incoming cold front.

The weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service indicates that the province faces a risk of snowfall and hail in areas around the Drakensberg mountains starting on Thursday evening and Friday.

Hlomuka has warned residents to exercise caution while they keep warm. He has specifically appealed to residents who use generators and braziers to follow all safety precautions.

“We are appealing to residents to ensure that generators are placed outside whenever they are in use and we are also calling on them to ensure that if they are using braziers, they utilise them in a safe manner and in a well ventilated area,” said Hlomuka.

The MEC has also placed disaster management teams on high alert in districts surrounding the Drakensberg mountains as the risk of snowfall could lead to road closures. Hlomuka urged residents to check weather forecasts prior to embarking on any trip.

Disaster management teams will be monitoring routes that are prone to incidents.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has also issued a warning of high winds along parts of the N3 Toll Route on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

High winds, and the increased possibility of snow, may affect road conditions and the flow of traffic, causing congestion and delays. This could also result in the closure of sections of the N3 Toll Route in the interest of safety.

Road users are advised to stay informed of conditions for travelling on the route; to avoid night time travel when temperatures may suddenly drop and visibility is generally very poor; and to delay their trips if the inclement weather conditions become too treacherous.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said it is making every attempt to ensure general safety of all its road users along the N3 Toll Route.

“Our road incident management system (RIMS) including emergency medical services, law enforcement, the road traffic inspectorate, local authorities and route patrol services, have already been mobilised and are ready to provide support where required,” said N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra.