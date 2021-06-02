WEATHER WARNING | Disruptive snow and thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents of snowfall over parts of the Drakensberg mountains which is expected to continue on Wednesday into Thursday. Particularly areas around Underberg, Kokstad and Giants Castle may be affected, said Saws.

They said a cut-off low pressure system currently situated over KZN has resulted in cool to cold conditions over most parts of the province, but very cold conditions around the Drakensberg.

These chilly weather conditions are expected to cause localised disruptions to services including water supply, hospitals and schools, possible temporary closure of mountain passes, such as Sani Pass, and traffic disruptions as well as isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.



Areas that are expected to get snowfall include Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma municipality, Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle and Mpofana to Giants Castle.

The weather service urged people to take caution when traveling or avoid traveling as roads may be slippery, and to protect animals by relocating them at a safe place.

Temperatures will be at a maximum of 8 degrees in Underberg and 9 degrees in Kokstad and Royal National Park, which forms part of the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site, on Wednesday. Snow is expected to fall in all these areas.

The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort posted snow pictures on Wednesday morning showing their property covered in a thick layer of snow that started falling in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resor The Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resor

Saws also warned of scattered showers and thundershowers expected over the southern parts of KZN on Wednesday.

The weather service said the showers are expected to result in heavy falls that could lead to localised flooding over the southern parts of KZN on Wednesday morning.

The areas expected to be affected by the thundershowers include Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, Ethekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, UMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

Localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements and low lying bridges is possible.

“Increased travel times can be expected on major roads like N2, due to poor driving conditions as well as minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads. Damages to mud-based houses is also possible,” said Saws.