WEATHER WARNING | Severe thunderstorms expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday

Witness Reporter
Weather warning.
Weather warning.
File, iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms expected over western and central parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal with the possibility of severe lightning, heavy downpours and damaging winds.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with some expected to become severe over the northern parts of the province on Sunday afternoon, said the weather service.

Saws said the areas which are likely to be affected are Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Idaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Inkosi Langalibalele _ Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele _ Sobabili, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Ulundi, Umvoti and uPongolo.

