WEATHER WARNING: Thunderstorms expected in KZN on Friday

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible severe thunderstorms, scattered showers and thundershowers expected over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The weather service said strong damaging winds leading to falling trees blocking minor roads and localised injuries due to flying debris may also be expected during the storms.

Saws said there could also be hail leading to damage to infrastructure, settlements property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock. The public is also warned of possible flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges and main highways such as the N2 and N3. They also warned of severe lightning leading to possible loss of life and livestock.

The areas expected to be affected are Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, KwaDukuza, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana - Giants Castle, Mpofana - Mooi River, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni - Paddock & Margate, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni - Dumisa & Pennigton, uMngeni, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

The weather service warned that those who find themselves outside during the thunderstorm should immediately seek shelter but not under trees, telephone lines and power lines. People are also urged to avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and lightning may result in injuries.