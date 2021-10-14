Woman minister strangled in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal

A woman minister of the Amanzimtoti NG Church was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her Amanzimtoti home, South of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman was identified as Liezel de Jager, a reverend at the NG Kerk Suidkus.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Amanzimtoti police are investigating a case of murder.

She said police were called to Dan Pienaar Road at Athlone Park in Amanzimtoti at 7am on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 38-year-old female victim lying on the ground inside her yard with strangulation marks on her neck,” she said.

Mbele added that none of her possessions were taken.

Meanwhile, in a tribute on Facebook, the NG Kerk Suidkus asked that de Jager’s husband, Werner and children be kept in prayer during this difficult time.

“With the most painful hearts and regret, we unfortunately have to inform you that Liezel passed away. We ask that you please keep Werner, the children and the rest of the family in your prayers during this extremely difficult time,” read the tribute.

The church said the family must be given privacy and that pastor Werner must not be approached.