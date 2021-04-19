1h ago

Woman who survived initial crash, killed in hit and run as she retrieved her cellphone

Witness Reporter
A woman who had just survived an accident was a short while later run over by a passing car and died.
A woman who had just survived an accident was killed a short while later in a hit and run crash.

The woman had survived after her boyfriend’s Toyota Hillux bakkie overturned on the south bound lane of the N2 between Umhlanga and North Coast Road on Monday morning. She was then killed by a passing car while looking for her cellphone.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said a member of their unit was on patrol on the highway when he noticed the bakkie lying on its side. The Officer called for assistance just after 4 am.

Rusa said the driver of the overturned car told the Rusa officer that he was travelling with his girlfriend from Pinetown to Cornubia. As they approached the Umhlanga offramp he lost control of his vehicle which veered into the south bound lane and overturned. The couple were not injured in the initial accident.

“Emergency Services began clearing the scene when the female decided to search for her missing cellphone. She was struck by an unknown vehicle which was travelling on the extreme right lane. The vehicle sped off without stopping. The woman landed approximately 50 metres away from the point of impact,” said Rusa.

The woman died at the scene.

