Zuma applies for release from prison to attend brother's funeral

Clive Ndou
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Peter Foley - Pool/Getty Images)
The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral.

Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday.

Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the department was processing Zuma’s application.

“It is being dealt with in terms of Section 44(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998,” he said.

Zuma, who was arrested two weeks ago, is serving his 15 month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre after being convicted by the Constitutional Court for defying its order for him to appear before the Zondo Commission investigating state capture and corruption.


