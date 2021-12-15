Zuma Foundation spokesperson tells media to stop calling him

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi deliberately ignored media calls after the high court’s ruling on the former president’s medical parole on Wednesday.

Phonecalls to Manyi, including those from The Witness, were either being terminated or ignored. He then took to social media to clarify.

“Dear Media, I use a Samsung phone. When it rings it shows a green and red button at the same time. When your call is dropped, it means I deliberately pressed the red button for a reason. Please take it as an intentional drop and not repeatedly phone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Correctional Services’ spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was currently studying the judgment and would make further comments in due course.

The ANC said it has also noted the judgment delivered.

The ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We further note that the judgment is receiving the attention of the Department of Correctional Service and will accordingly await their pronouncement on the matter.”