Zuma supporters who are pushing for his release from prison are set to converge in Nkandla

Former president, Jacob Zuma's supporters, who in July gathered outside his Nkandla homestead to protect him from arrest, will on Thursday head back to the village.

Zuma‘s supporters, who are currently pushing for his release from prison after the Constitutional Court had sentence him to 15 months imprisonment for defying the Zondo Commission, are expected to use the gathering to demand his release.

The gathering outside Zuma’s home comes weeks after the Free Jacob Zuma protests around the KwaZulu-Natal province had descended into chaos and looting.

However, the organisers of the Thursday event said the gathering would be peaceful.

ANC MP, Alice Mthembu, who is the main organiser, said the gathering will be in the form of a prayer.

“We will be praying for Zuma, his family and the entire nation, which is currently concerned about the instability which his arrest could cause in the country.

“His family members were left traumatised after his arrest and we felt the need to go there and console them through a prayer,” she said.

A bus and minibus taxis have been organised to transport Zuma supporters to his Nkandla homestead.

Mthembu, who is also a member of the ANC Women’s League KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) however conceded that the gathering could lead to the violation of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Even though the event would be in an open space, we are aware that it might attract a bigger crowd than we have anticipated.

“However, we will do everything in our power to ensure that all the regulations are observed,” she said.

Music artists scheduled to perform at the gathering include gospel singer, Hlengiwe Mhlaba.