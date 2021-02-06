'I felt the pain of each loss': A doctor’s diary of Covid-19 grief

The president recently announced the good news that we are gaining some momentum in getting the pandemic under control in our country.

This was prompted by the lowered daily infection rates, the reduced hospital admissions, the decreasing daily death tolls and of course the arrival of the long awaited vaccine.

These all seem like major triumphs and it almost seems reason to celebrate. But should we really be celebrating? I am personally struggling to celebrate. What we definitely do not need to do is grow indifferent and irresponsible and maybe we should not celebrate yet.

This virus has stolen something from almost every person I know and I am certain that this is a universal experience. Besides financial security, mental stability and freedom of movement, many have lost their lives to this dreadful virus. And so, I take no pleasure in playing the grinch and denying the nation a much-needed chance to exhale and find some solace in the progress we have made.

But, how do we do give the nation respite and still caution that there will be more deaths and more grief in our immediate futures.

Everyone has a different experience of grief but I will share some of my experience. Being a doctor during this time, we are constantly engulfed by this emotion. We attend frequent mortality meetings about expectant mothers who lost their lives to Covid-19. These are always painful as pregnancy should be a celebratory event, not one that prompts grief.

Although these patients were not closely known to us, we cared and did our best for them. They were in isolation, away from their families, so they did become personally known to us. I felt the pain for each of these losses.

Then it felt as if the ache started creeping closer; colleagues whom you worked with on a daily basis became the faces you saw on memorial leaflets. Despite the grief that remained in the places previously occupied by colleagues and friends, we had to push through it for the many that remained in our care.

“Stay strong, chin up” became an unspoken mantra. But then we started losing our immediate friends and family and my tipping point was losing my hero, my dad.

American-Swiss psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler Ross postulated that those experiencing grief go through a series of five emotions: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. These do not necessarily follow this order and it does not necessarily mean that one’s grief is over if one has gone through these emotions.

Denial. I had trained both my parents to be diligent with their home monitoring. I insisted that I got at least twice daily heart rate and saturation readings and to advise me immediately if anything changed.

“I was angry that I got him to hospital early and he was getting worse. I was angry that I had relatives telling me to save him, even though I was doing everything I could. I was angry that I was angry at the amazing physicians who were treating him. I was just angry!” Dr Randall Hammond

They had been fine and functioning independently until my dad’s oxygen saturation levels suddenly dropped on day 10. I immediately rushed him for admission to my place of work for oxygen therapy. I told myself that at this late presentation he was out of the woods and would be out of hospital in no time. This was the denial of someone who had seen my fair share of deaths due to this virus.

Anger. I gradually watched my dad’s oxygen requirements increase and his condition worsen. I felt angry that I saw some of the patients that were admitted with him discharged. This is something that I am not proud of, but anger is anything but rational.

I was angry that I got him to hospital early and he was getting worse. I was angry that I had relatives telling me to save him, even though I was doing everything I could. I was angry that I was angry at the amazing physicians who were treating him. I was just angry!

Bargaining. By the time my dad was in ICU on a ventilator I tried bargaining with God. I saw how he struggled to breathe. I asked God to rather heal him and let me take his place. Age was on my side, I had a better chance of surviving. Heck, at that point I did not care whether I did survive. I just did not want him to struggle anymore. But I also did not want him to die. As he lay in his hospital bed, I made many promises to him. I even tried a few bribes that I whispered to him if he just promised to survive.

Depression. I feel this emotion was one that set the background soundtrack for everything that was happening even prior to the 13 days before my dad was admitted to hospital. Melancholy, as well as feelings of helplessness and hopelessness overwhelm you. You are a doctor so you are taught that you are supposed to be strong. So you gather all your energy to go and visit just so that he does not feel alone and that he knows that he is loved.

Acceptance. This is an emotion that will take time. I am relieved that he is no longer struggling. I was privileged to be able to visit my dad purely because of my occupation and place of work. I struggle to fathom how families must feel without being able to provide comfort or say proper goodbyes to their dying loved ones.

One thing I do know is that there are human angels working in those units, doing all they can to take care of your loved ones. I hope this can at least give the reader the smallest bit of comfort. So the point of this written piece is to remind our citizens to remain attentive. Yes, things seem to be getting better, but there will still be people who matter to us, who will lose their lives. Let us do our best to remain responsible while applauding our achievements.

There are no rules for grief, for now all I can say is “stay strong, chin up”.

• Dr Randall Hammond is a Specialist Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Grey’s Hospital.

