Action SA replaces Makhosi Khoza as KZN leader

Thabiso Goba
Makhosi Khoza, ActionSA KZN member.
Action SA has replaced Dr Makhosi Khoza with Musa Kubheka as the party’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.

On Friday afternoon, Micheal Beuamont, Action SA’s national chairperson, announced that Kubheka was appointed as the interim chairperson.

“His appointment was fully endorsed by members of the KZN interim executive committee who were consulted yesterday evening and unanimously pledged to give Kubheka all the necessary support,” he said.

Kubheka was the party’s regional chairperson and chief whip of the eThekwini caucus.

His appointment comes on the back of a falling out between Khoza and the Action SA’s leadership.

The Witness has previously reported that Khoza was reluctant to step down from her position as provincial chairperson.

However, after ANC councillors helped elect Khoza as eThekwini Municipality’s chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac), the party leadership felt it could not trust her.

Herman Mashaba, Action SA’s president, said during a radio show on Wednesday that their senate would be meeting soon to discuss Khoza’s future at the party.


