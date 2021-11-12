UPDATED | ANC members protest over exclusion from Moses Mabhida councillor list

ANC members protesting over the exclusion of certain party members from the ANC Moses Mabhida region councillor list on Friday marched to the organisation's Pietermaritzburg offices.

Led by ANC Msunduzi ward 32 branch chairperson, Vincent Myeni, the large crowd of disgruntled ANC members marched from Dales Park to the party's Hoosen Haffejee Street regional offices.

However, the protesters found the ANC offices locked.

Myeni said the protesters, who had blocked Hoosen Haffejee Street, will not move until they are addressed by ANC regional offices.

“We are not going anywhere until these power mongers come,” he said.

Msunduzi Mayor, Mzi Thebolla, later received a memorandum of demands from the protesting ANC members.

Myeni accused the ANC regional leaders of manipulating the nomination process to ensure that their "friends and pals" were part of list.

"What we are dealing with here are power mongers who have ignored the will of the ANC branches.

"They are using their regional leadership positions to advance their own personal interests," he said.

Myeni said party members are angry about the ANC Moses Mabhida regional leadership's manipulation of councillor nomination processes.

