Armed robbers hit Pietermaritzburg Nando’s

Nando’s eatery in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night.

Alexandra Road SAPS are searching for three suspects who fled with R2 000 cash from the eatery. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Captain Kholeka Mhlongo said three suspects entered the eatery when they were getting ready to close just before 10 pm.

“They pointed a gun at the staff and demanded they open the till. It is alleged that the suspects jumped into a car across the road after the robbery,” said Mhlongo

Mo Ghasitha of the SPT Tactical Security said after the robbery, the three men fled the restaurant on foot. They captured on CCTV footage getting into a car near the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg campus on King Edward Avenue.

He added that the description of one of the men matched one suspect wanted for other robberies around Pietermaritzburg.

Pietermaritzburg has seen several business robberies in the past few weeks. Last Monday, O.A. Soni Jewellers at the Scottsville Mall was robbed by six armed robbers just after 9 am. They took jewellery and an undisclosed amount of money.

The six robbers were allegedly travelling in a white Toyota Etios.