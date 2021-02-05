Covid patient’s horror: Mice seen in KwaZulu-Natal hospital rooms

A Covid-19 patient has criticised the “shocking” and “appalling” conditions she experienced during her stay at Northdale Hospital recently.

The woman, who wishes to remain anoymous, said she and other patients had to endure unbearable living conditions as they fought for their lives.

She said she witnessed mice running up and down the curtains and pigeons flying in to feed off food leftovers.

“The beds are not even cleaned and we are meant to lie on them. These are the conditions that the people are being subjected to.

“Even though we cannot afford private healthcare, we still deserve decent and humane [conditions],” she said.

She was on the verge of tears when describing the environment she was subjected to while fighting the deadly virus.



She said many of the patients on oxygen tanks were left immobile and without any care by the nurses on duty.

The woman, who was placed in R ward earlier in the week, said she saw a nurse do nothing to assist an elderly woman who was not moving.

She then saw a doctor come and declare the woman dead. The nurse did not clean the bed afterwards but simply closed the curtain.

“It’s such an ugly situation. These people who have no energy must bath themselves and see to themselves as sick as they are. It’s ugly and pathetic the way patients are being treated here,” said the woman.

Spokesperson of the Health Department, Ntokozo Maphisa, told The Witness the department views the allegations in a very serious light, especially now during the pandemic.

“Corrective measures will be taken if these allegations are found to be true.” Ntokozo Maphisa, spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health,

He said that following preliminary investigations, the department found that there is an infection control nurse allocated in “each and every ward” who monitors cleanliness.



Due to the infection prevention and control guidelines, all windows in the wards have to be kept open at all times.

He added that because of this, there have been times when pigeons have found their way into wards.

Maphisa said that fine wire or plastic mesh would be put up in order to prevent the birds from entering the wards.

Of allegations that staff have been sleeping on duty, he said these are being investigated and have been reported to the matrons.

Corrective measures will be taken if these allegations are found to be true, he said. He added that patients’ bath times are generally in the mornings and those in need are assisted by the nurses.

Maphisa said that beds are disinfected after a patient dies or is discharged.

“However, the facility manager will be closely investigating and monitoring the above allegations.

“Patients are encouraged to report nurses who do not comply with the expected standards to senior managers,” said Maphisa.