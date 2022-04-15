Dark Easter holiday as search for missing Pietermaritzburg children is suspended

The search continues for two children who were swept away at Apollo low level bridge in Peace Valley 2 in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Ward 23 councillor Dumisani Phungula said the search started on Thursday and was carried out again on Friday by the police search and rescue team and SANDF search and rescue team but the children have not been found and the search has been called off for today.

He said the children are both from one family.

“We searched from Peace Valley to Makro but they did not find the children. They only found their bag. The search will continue again on Saturday. We are urging the community to be careful and not use low level bridges when the bridges are overflowing. We will continue to search for the children until we find them.

“It is a dark Easter holiday for us because of this incident,” he said.

Phungula also urged the residents who are living in flood zones to move out, especially this weekend, because of the weather.

This is a developing story.