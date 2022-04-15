15 Apr

add bookmark

Dark Easter holiday as search for missing Pietermaritzburg children is suspended

accreditation
Lethiwe Makhanya
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Counillor Dumisani Phungula and the search and rescue team at Peace valley river.
Counillor Dumisani Phungula and the search and rescue team at Peace valley river.
Supplied

The search continues for two children who were swept away at Apollo low level bridge in Peace Valley 2 in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Ward  23 councillor Dumisani Phungula said the search started on Thursday and was carried out again on Friday by the police search and rescue team and SANDF search and rescue team but the children have not been found and the search has been called off for today.

He said the children are both from one family.

“We searched from Peace Valley to Makro but they did not find the children. They only found their bag. The search will continue again on Saturday. We are urging the community to be careful and not use low level bridges when the  bridges are overflowing. We will continue to search for the children until we  find them.

“It is a dark Easter holiday for us because of this incident,” he said.

Phungula also urged the residents who are living in  flood zones to move out, especially this weekend, because of the weather.

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
police search and rescue teamsandf search and rescue teamkwazulu-natalkznpietermaritzburgsearchmissingfloodschildrenheavy rainswashed away
Daily Poll
Every year thousands of people travel to KZN during the long Easter weekend, either to be with family or on holiday. Following the mass destruction caused by the recent heavy rains and flooding, will you still be travelling to KZN?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I’m still travelling to KZN
21% - 23 votes
I’m no longer going to KZN
50% - 53 votes
I’m still undecided
15% - 16 votes
I’m travelling out of KZN this long weekend
14% - 15 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo